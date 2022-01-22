Suspect dead after pointing gun at woman and firing into the air Saturday on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is dead after he aimed a handgun at a woman driving northbound on 1-25 Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Just before 4:30 p.m. CSPD said a woman called 911 and reported seeing the man point a handgun at her from another car on 1-25 near Briargate. She told police she watched the the car exit 1-25. CSPD, Colorado State Patrol and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to try and locate the vehicle.

State Patrol then found the car on Interquest Parkway near Voyager Parkway. Troopers said while their officers were driving they saw the driver discharge the gun several times in the air.

Upon arrival in the area of E. Highway 105 and Highway 83, police said the the suspect shot himself, resulting in his death.

No injuries to other personnel and no property damage have been identified, according to police.

CSPD will be the lead investigative agency for the criminal acts in the city’s jurisdiction and the sheriff's office will investigate the suspect's death.