Pueblo Police: two suspects arrested in connection to armed robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested two men possibly connected to an armed robbery.

Thursday, police say 19-year-old Eduardo Montoya and 22-year-old Thomas Nededog allegedly tried to rob the Alta convenience store on N. Elizabeth St.

According to officers, when the clerk tried following the suspects, one of them fired a shot at the clerk. After that, the clerk returned to the store and called the police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 9mm shell casing in the area.

That same day, officers were conducting surveillance on Nededog, a wanted parolee. During that surveillance, police saw Nededog armed with a handgun.

PPD says Nededog was in a vehicle with Montoya. When officers approached the vehicle, the suspects ran. During a brief pursuit, police say Nededog pointed a handgun at a parole officer before dropping the weapon.

Eventually, police were able to take Nededog and Montoya into custody. They both had parole warrants for their arrest.

According to PPD, Montoya was arrested for Attempted Robbery. Nededog was arrested for several charges, including Assault in the First-Degree (Police Officer), Attempted Robbery, and Resisting Arrest.

Officers believe the gun they recovered from Nededog was the same weapon used to shoot at the clerk from the robbery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.