Colorado Springs Police report officer-involved shooting overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One man is in custody and in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Patrick Drive on the southeast side of Colorado Springs after a long and complicated pursuit.

It started late Wednesday night around 11:55 p.m. when CSPD officers on patrol in the 4700 Block of Harrier Ridge Drive heard what sounded like a bullet fly past their car.

They alerted dispatch and CSPD said they located a gray SUV parked at Sunnyhill Drive and Foxridge Drive that suddenly left the area at a high rate of speed.

CSPD said officers pursued the car westbound down Drennan Road where they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled. Eventually the car pulled into the Colony Hills Apartments on Patrick Drive.

Officers lost sight of the car for a few seconds, according to police, and when they found it the suspect had fled the car.

Officers found a man inside the apartment complex that matched the description of the suspect driving the car and began a foot pursuit with the male. During the purist, CSPD said the suspect pulled and aimed a weapon at police.

That's when police said at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect. Police were able to take the suspect into custody at that point and CSPD said he is now in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At least one CSPD officer has been placed on administrative leave and the investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being taken over by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, as is standard practice.

https://twitter.com/CSPDPIO/status/1484101388539883520

https://twitter.com/EPCSheriff/status/1484109511669563396

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time but to please avoid the area as detectives will be on scene for several hours.