Colorado teacher in finals for 2022 National Teacher of the Year award

DENVER (KRDO) -- A Colorado teacher has been named Colorado's 2022 Teacher of the Year is now one of the four finalists recognized in October for the 2022 National Teacher of the Year award.

Autumn Rivera is a sixth grade science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School, according to the news release. She has taught for nine years at her current institution and even taught at a postgraduate level. Within Rivera's 16 years as an educator, she even is a member of the Colorado Science Conference Planning Committee and the Steering Committee with the Colorado Science Education Network.

“Colorado is extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of educators across our great state so I am thrilled to congratulate Ms. Rivera for being named a 2022 National Teacher of the Year finalist,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado Education Commissioner, Katy Anthes also congratulated Rivera on her accomplishments.

“Ms. Rivera inspires her students to engage – right now – in the world around them to create real change in our world. Her students and colleagues have told us how much they admire her passion for science, dedication to her school community, and her unwavering commitment to equity,” Athes said.

The CCSSO National Teacher of the Year selection committee chose Rivera within 19 education organizations and she was one of the top four candidates out of 56 educators.

Rivera will sit down and interview with the National Teacher of the Year Program’s Selection Committee. If Rivera is selected for the national award, she will represent other educators and students across the nation for an entire year.

A 2022 National Teacher of the Year finalist is anticipated to be selected by late spring.

It's been 28 years since there has been a Colorado teacher in the National Teacher of the Year finalist. Click here to find the full list of Colorado Teachers of the Year.