New bill would require Colorado schools to publicly post all curriculum

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A bill recently introduced in the Colorado House by Assistant Minority Leader Representative Tim Geitner would require public education entities to provide easily accessible information to the public, and allow schools to adopt policies regarding teaching "controversial issues."

Colorado House Republicans say if passed, House Bill 22-1066 would improve academic transparency.

If passed, the bill would require every school district, each board of cooperative services that operates a public school, and each charter school to post on its website the following:

A list of the educational materials that the local education provider uses for each grade, subject, and course;

A copy of each survey, nonacademic assessment, analysis, and evaluation distributed to students;

A list of the devices, programs, and software that the local education provider uses that collect student biometric data;

And information concerning the professional development requirements for educators whom the local education provider employs.

The proposal also says schools may adopt a policy "concerning the teaching of controversial issues." That policy would need to include procedures for reporting policy violations, and the local education provider must post that policy on its website.