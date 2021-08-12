Colorado Springs School District 49 bans Critical Race Theory

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parents gathered Thursday night at Colorado Springs School District 49's board meeting arguing for and against teaching Critical Race Theory.

The controversial curriculum has been a hot-button topic throughout the nation and locally. In March, parents in Colorado Springs School District 20 spoke out against teaching Critical Race Theory.

Thursday night, nearly all of the public comments focused on a resolution to ban CRT in District 49. Parents opposing teaching CRIT claimed it would divide students.

One parent who spoke claimed, "CRT indoctrinates our children into racism."

A small minority defended CRT, saying that not allowing it to be taught is ignoring America's history.

Ultimately, District 49 voted to ban CRT 3-2.

However, this ban might be a moot point. There's nothing at the state level demanding CRT be taught in Colorado schools. Several members of the Colorado Board of Education say they're not sure if this is a resolution, considering the problem of mandated teaching of CRT doesn't exist in the state.

Additionally, some believe Thursday night's debate and further focus on CRT has monopolized time that could've been focused on other important district and diversity issues.

"I think we are making a strong statement against CRT, but it will come at a cost that can affect us for years to come," said District 49 operations officer Pedro Almeida.

Another part of the discussion was about improving the language in the resolution. District 49 board members want to make sure it's clear to teachers what can and cannot be taught.