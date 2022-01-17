Colorado Springs Police investigate two armed robberies within two hours of each other

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that happened early Sunday morning, just two hours from each other.

At 3:42 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of a robbery. According to CSPD, the victims were walking in the area of 3100 Galley Rd. when they were approached by a vehicle. The suspects showed a handgun and demanded the victims' property.

Before the suspects left, police say one of the suspects pistol-whipped one of the victims with a handgun.

Less than two hours later at 5 a.m., police received another call about an armed robbery in the 1800 block of Monterey Road. In that incident, police say the victim was walking her dog when she was approached by a vehicle.

According to police, the suspects got out of the vehicle and demanded she gives them her belongings. CSPD says one of the suspects had a handgun.

A map of the area revealed the two robberies happened within five miles of each other.

Police say they're investigating whether or not the two incidents were related.