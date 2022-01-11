On the Lookout: Prowling suspect shatters window; Safe Streets suspect wanted in Pueblo (again)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 'Twas just days after Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring. Outside the house, though? Nothing close to poetic: A suspect, entering a yard, snooping around, picking up a rock, throwing it, and smashing an upstairs window.

Shattered Window Suspect

The incident happened December 28th, 2021, around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South El Paso Street -- just east of Shooks Run Park.

The suspect appears to be wearing a Carhartt-style coat, with a hoodie underneath.

If you recognize the suspect, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

In Pueblo, the Safe Streets Task Force is asking for help to find a repeat offender.

According to Pueblo Police, 44-year-old Clark Leonard, a known gang member, did not appear for his parole court date or for a charge of felony burglary.

Clark Leonard (PPD)

Leonard is five-foot-seven, 160 pounds, with green eyes.

If you know where Leonard is, you're asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.