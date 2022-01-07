Victim found in Marshall Fire burn area in Boulder County identified

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the partial remains found earlier this week in the Marshall Fire burn area as 69-year-old Robert Sharpe.

According to the Coroner's Office, DNA analysis and scene circumstances were used to identify Sharpe. The official cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office provided an update on one of the missing person's investigations associated with the fire. The partial human remains were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder County.

One other person is still missing. A family member of Nadine Turnbull told our Denver news partners she is the second missing person.

In a statement obtained by 9News, Sharpe's family said they were "grateful for the outpouring of support." Sharpe is survived by three brothers, one sister, and many nieces and nephews.

His family also told 9News their hearts go out to the "many others who have suffered losses."

The family has asked anyone wishing to make donations in Sharpe's memory to do so through the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.