Players on the Colorado College hockey team have concerns about getting the Covid-19 booster shot

The Colorado College hockey team left for their weekend trip against Miami of Ohio on Wednesday. Three players didn't make the trip because they tested positive for Covid-19.

All fully vaccinated students at C.C. are required to get the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot.

The Gazette reported on Monday that more than half the players on the team had some concerns about getting a booster shot because of the effects it may on them in the future.

C.C. Tigers head coach Kris Mayotte says that they have had open discussions with the team about their concerns. Mayotte wants all his players to get the booster shot so they can continue to play hockey but he understands that it's not an easy decision for some of his players.