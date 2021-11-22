Two victims in Memorial Park shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The father of two of the victims of the shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs spoke out about the incident and the loss of his oldest son and nephew.

Saturday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Skate Park at Memorial Park around 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to CSPD, a "juvenile male" died at the scene. Two other victims, an adult and a juvenile, were taken to a local hospital. Police say the adult victim died as a result of their injuries.

At this time, CSPD says the juvenile victim is in critical condition.

Monday, the Hollister Police Department identified the victims as the children and nephew of a former Hollister Police Sergeant.

According to the Hollister Police Department, two of the victims are the sons of retired Hollister Police Sergeant Ray Celano. HPD says Celano's oldest son, 14-year-old Dominic, was shot and killed at the skate park. His other son, 12-year-old Dylan, suffered serious gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital.

The adult victim who died at the hospital was identified as Celano's adult nephew.

The department released the following statement:

Our department family is reeling from this devastating news and we are heartbroken. Our hearts ache for the entire Celano family. We cannot commit adequate words to the pain we feel. We ask the Hollister community to join us with their thoughts and prayers for Dominic, Dylan’s recovery, and the well-being of the entire Celano family. Dominic would have been 15 on the 29th of November. The Hollister Police Officer’s Association is reaching out to their Membership for assistance with any expenses the Celano’s might have in the wake of this devastating tragedy. In the near future, the HPOA will organize a public donation campaign to assist with whatever they may need. Hollister Police Department

According to HPD, Celano had moved to Colorado Springs last month to be closer to family.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has yet to identify the victims.

Monday afternoon, Celano spoke to KRDO about his sons. Watch the full interview tonight at 10 p.m. on KRDO NewsChannel 13.