Pueblo Police: man arrested connected to armed robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody for robbery after leading police on a short chase.

Sunday at 6:25 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the Rodeo Meat Market at 1301 Lake Ave. on reports of a robbery.

At the scene, police determined the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint. Officers viewed interior and exterior videos that provided descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle they used.

Later that day at 11:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Quincy St. in reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a home. When officers tried contacting the person inside of the vehicle they drove away.

According to police, the vehicle drove away recklessly for a short distance before colliding with the curb and becoming disabled. At that point, the driver got out and ran before being caught by officers.

According to PPD, the vehicle Ortega was in matched the description of the car involved in the armed robbery. Inside the vehicle, officers saw distinctive clothing items used in the robbery.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Zackary Ortega, was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Building for several charges including Aggravated Robbery, 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, and Vehicular Eluding.