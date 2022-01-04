Colorado College first university in Colorado Springs to require booster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Colorado College in Colorado Springs has just become the first in the city, and the second university in the state of Colorado to require booster vaccines for students, faculty and staff. This comes as Southern Colorado sees COVID case numbers rise to numbers not seen since 2020, due to the spread of the omicron variant.

Regis University in Denver was the first to make the implementation, with a February 1st deadline. Colorado State University is working to make the same requirements. Pikes Peak Community College does not have a vaccine mandate, but does require students, faculty, and staff to undergo weekly COVID testing -- unless they are fully vaccinated.

January 3rd was the start of the 2022 Spring semester at Colorado College, and the deadline to have a booster shot in order to return to campus in-person.

Requiring a booster adds to the list of requirements already in place at Colorado College.The university is also requiring twice-weekly testing for students, recommended twice-weekly testing for faculty and staff, KN95 masks in all public indoor spaces, limited indoor social interactions, and no food or drink in classes, meetings, or at events.

Students KRDO spoke with on campus have mixed feelings.

Sophie Murphy is a senior at Colorado College. She says she is thankful the college has stepped up to keep people safe.

"They’re really trying hard and I have a lot of respect for that," Murphy says.

"[They're] making it work and trying to accommodate.“

Charlie Kellogg, also a Colorado College senior, says he's pro-vaccine and has received all three doses...but he's beginning to grow weary of some of the school's requirements.

"I will say, I’m kind of… I’m upset that it’s 2022 and we’re still, like, fully masked up in class and stuff," says Kellogg.

According to the Colorado College COVID-19 dashboard, the campus has a high vaccination rate. 96.7% of students, 90.9 % of staff, and 98% of faculty are fully vaccinate, already.

Colorado College's COVID-19 Policy and Implementation Committee says on their website that the vaccine mandates are to protect each other on campus, stating, "Colorado College is taking a data-driven, evidence-based approach to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our campus. Our layered mitigation system is designed to reduce the risk of infection while allowing us to resume our signature experiential learning environment including in-person classes, field trips, and campus activities."

KRDO reached out to the University of Colorado school system about their future plans. The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs will be meeting Tuesday, January 4th, to discuss whether they will be implementing a booster requirement, as well. The university currently requires students, faculty, and staff to have their first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.