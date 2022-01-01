Colorado Springs Police investigate stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday.

At 12:54 a.m., officers were flagged down after responding to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of Mazatlán Circle. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from several knife wounds.

CSPD says responding officers applied a tourniquet to the victim. According to police, the man had been assaulted by someone he knew for an unknown reason.

While investigating the area, officers found a second victim who had a superficial knife wound to his neck.

Police say a suspect has been named, however, they have not been positively identified. CSPD says a follow-up will take place to confirm the suspect's identity and make an arrest.