Betty White, famed actress and comedian, passed away at 99

(KRDO) -- Legendary actress, comedian, and philanthropist Betty White has passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, according to multiple sources. She was 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

White's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas released a statement to PEOPLE magazine confirming her death.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again." Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE

According to CNN, White was born in Oak Park, Illinois on January 17, 1922. She began her career in the 1940s on several popular radio shows before landing her first television role on "Hollywood on Television," a live daily show.

From there she went on to act in the groundbreaking "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and eventually "The Golden Girls."





During her career, White won five Primetime Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

In 2018, she was honored at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards for her more than 80 years in show business.