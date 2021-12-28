On the Lookout: CSPD seeks robbery victim; trespassing operation goes car to car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was late summer, 5:16 a.m. on September 12th, when the 7-11 store was robbed at 3740 Randall Drive in Colorado Springs. The convenience store is located not far from Woodmen and Rangewood.
Now, more than three months later, Colorado Springs Police are still searching for the suspect, but they want help to identify one of the witnesses who had a gun pointed at him.
If you recognize the man, you're asked to call police at 719-444-7000.
The night of Dec. 17th, a man opened an unlocked vehicle parked in the area of Rio Vista and Constitution, stealing a gym bag. The homeowner tells KRDO that the suspect was dropped off by someone driving a large SUV, waiting to store the plunder.
If you know anything about the crime, please call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.
Comments