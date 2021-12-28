On the Lookout: CSPD seeks robbery victim; trespassing operation goes car to car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was late summer, 5:16 a.m. on September 12th, when the 7-11 store was robbed at 3740 Randall Drive in Colorado Springs. The convenience store is located not far from Woodmen and Rangewood.

7-11 Victim (CSPD)

Now, more than three months later, Colorado Springs Police are still searching for the suspect, but they want help to identify one of the witnesses who had a gun pointed at him.

If you recognize the man, you're asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

The night of Dec. 17th, a man opened an unlocked vehicle parked in the area of Rio Vista and Constitution, stealing a gym bag. The homeowner tells KRDO that the suspect was dropped off by someone driving a large SUV, waiting to store the plunder.

Auto Trespass Suspect, Rio Vista and Constitution

If you know anything about the crime, please call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.