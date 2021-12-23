DA’s office asks court for new sentencing of 20-30 years for truck driver in I-70 crash

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office released a statement saying the office plans on asking the court to consider a new sentencing range for the truck driver sentenced to more than a century in prison for causing a crash on Interstate 70, killing four people.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced to 110 years in prison after he was convicted of vehicular homicide and multiple counts of assault.

Since his sentencing, more than four million people have signed a petition to reduce his sentence. His lawyers also filed a clemency request with the governor's office.

Now, the DA's office is asking Aguilera-Mederos be sentenced to 20-30 years

Below is a statement released by the First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King: