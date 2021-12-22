Pueblo Police: man with hatchet in custody after brief struggle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department arrested a man after he threatened people at a gas station with a hatchet then spit on police and health care workers.

Tuesday, police responded to the Loaf 'N Jug at 120 S. Santa Fe Ave. at 12:50 p.m. about a man with a weapon.

According to police, the man was not allowed into the store due to past disturbances and thefts. That's when the man reportedly pulled out a hatchet and acted threateningly towards people in the parking lot.

Officers managed to take the suspect into custody after some resistance.

The PPD identified the suspect as 34-year-old Timothy Moll.

Once in custody, police say the man became verbally abusive and upset his "medicine" was taken from him.

According to PPD, Moll had a small amount of methamphetamine. While being transported in a police vehicle, officers say Moll slammed his head against the prisoner enclosure several times, causing his head to bleed.

At the hospital, PPD says Moll continued struggling with officers and medical staff, spitting on police and medical staff. Eventually, Moll was taken to the Pueblo County Detention Center for charges including trespassing, assault, and narcotics possession.