Nique Clifford’s number retired at The Vanguard School

Dominique "Nique" Clifford was a legend at The Vanguard School. He was a two-time first-team All-State player, the Gatorade Player of the Year, and helped lead the Coursers to the state game in 2019.

These days he's playing basketball with the Colorado Buffaloes, with hopes of one day reaching the NBA.

On Wednesday night, Vanguard retired his number 10 jersey.

"I feel blessed," Clifford said. "It’s a special time in my life. I definitely won’t forget it. But, I think, as our coach talked about in his speech, it’s going to give those younger guys motivation when they see that they can achieve something coming from a small school like this. It’s just cool for me to be able to get back to these kids and inspire them."