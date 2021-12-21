On the Lookout: Would-be auto trespass suspects caught on cam; gas station repeatedly targeted

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Home after home, it was the same story: security cameras captured two suspects, attempting to find unlocked cars, parked in driveways in Pueblo West.

Of the incidents the cameras recorded, the pair was unsuccessful, as all the vehicles were locked.

The suspects were attempting the crimes last week, during the pre-dawn hours.

One suspect was wearing a beanie hat with a pom-pom on top, with a black vest and white hoodie; the other suspect was too blurred to distinguish any identifiable features.

Attempted car break-ins, Pueblo West (PCSO)

They were driving a boxy-type SUV, possibly either a Jeep or Land Rover, with the spare tire mounted on the back hatch.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is using the incidents as a reminder to residents to not leave valuables inside vehicles, lock the doors, and park in well-lit areas. If you see anything suspicious, call law enforcement immediately.

If you recognize the suspects, you're asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

In El Paso County, detectives are trying to identify the people or person who targeted the Sinclair gas station at 1949 Woodmoor Drive -- twice. The business is located northeast of the I-25 and Highway 105 interchange.

The first incident happened on December 1, just before 1:30 a.m. Detectives arrived after an alarm sounded and they found the front door smashed, and approximately $7,000 worth of vape and e-cigarette products stolen.

Dec. 1 Sinclair Station Burglar (EPSO)

The male suspect pictured was wearing a black hoodie with the words, "Centennial State Colorado 1876" on the front. He was also wearing black slide sandals.

The burglar appears to have his hands tattooed.

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to email Deputy Brent Yelton at brentyelton@elpasoco.com.

Dec. 7, Sinclair Station Burglar (EPSO)

The Sinclair station was targeted a second time on December 7th, 2021, at 1:45 a.m. Yet again, deputies responded to the scene after the business alarm sounded. The front door was smashed yet again. This time, though, several low-value retail products were stolen.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a Carhartt-style jacket on top.

If you recognize the second suspect, contact Deputy Sean Donahoue at seandonahoue@elpasoco.com.