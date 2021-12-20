Pueblo Police: man in custody after assaulting store employee and robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department arrested a man connected to a robbery after a brief struggle.

Sunday, police responded to the Family Dollar on Bonforte Blvd. at 8:25 p.m. According to police, a man was trying to steal items from the store, and when confronted by an employee, the man pushed and kicked the worker.

Police found the suspect still in the area. After a brief struggle, officers arrested 40-year-old Mario Sanchez for Robbery.

According to PPD, Sanchez is a convicted felon who has been arrested more than 25 times by the Pueblo police.