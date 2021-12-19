Power restored for 96% of Colorado Springs Utilities customers



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities says it will provide a further update Sunday on electric restoration efforts following the windstorms from Dec. 15.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Springs Utilities says 96% of customers who lost power due to the windstorm have had their power restored. About 1,400 customers are still in the dark.

The utility says work will continue around the clock until all customers have power. 70 internal and external crews are focused on the remaining outages Sunday, many of which are more technically challenging and require more time to repair, according to Springs Utilities.

At its peak Wednesday, 34,000 customers were without power.

This is a developing story.