Colorado Springs Utilities will provide an update Saturday, as thousands are still without power

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities is holding a press conference Saturday at 11:30 am, as thousands are still without power this morning.

Springs Utilities says will provide a live update about electric restoration efforts following the Dec. 15 windstorm. As of about 9:30 am, about 3,000 customers are without electric service, as the temperature fell below freezing.

"We continue to use every resource available to get power restored as quickly and safely as we can. Yesterday we had five mutual aid crews from around the state join in our restoration efforts and today an additional six crews will join in," Springs Utilities said in a release. During a briefing Friday, Springs Utilities said crews from Fountain, Alamosa, and Denver were arriving to help with repairs.

At its peak Wednesday, more than 34,000 customers were without power.

"We'll probably be working, fixing, restoring all of this infrastructure that we had damaged for weeks, if not months. It's just going to take a while to systematically go through and fix everything," spokesperson Natalie Watts told KRDO on Wednesday.

