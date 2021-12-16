Former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas to be laid to rest in Georgia

DUBLIN, Ga. (KRDO) -- Former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas will be laid to rest in his home state of Georgia on Saturday.

According to 9News, public viewing for the star wide receiver will take place at the West Laurens High Gymnasium in Dexter, Georgia before the funeral services.

Thomas was found dead in his Georgia home on Dec. 9. He would've been 34 on Christmas Day. The Sunday following his death, the Denver Broncos honored him by wearing his number, 88, on their helmets and by wearing his jersey.

Sunday was an atmosphere unlike any other.



Thank you, #BroncosCountry, for all you did to help us honor & remember D.T. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/GOUVWR49O5 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 14, 2021

The City of Dublin invites the community to join in a procession for Thomas. His mother has requested people wear his favorite colors, blue and green or orange and blue.