Former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday evening, multiple sources confirmed that former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas died. He was 33-years-old.

Our Denver affiliate 9News says a family member confirmed he passed away.

A family member of Demaryius Thomas told 9News that DT has passed away. He was to turn 34 on Christmas Day. Very, very sad news. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 10, 2021

Multiple people, including former and current players, responded to news that Thomas has passed away by remembering his legacy and the mark he left on the NFL.

It was an honor to play with you. Thank you for always believing in me! Rest easy my brother. pic.twitter.com/18z6ggshBX — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) December 10, 2021

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

DT sat with my son son the entire plane ride home from Super Bowl, held him on his lap on Bus, carried him and hoisted him on fire truck during the parade and celebrated with him as if his own kid. I hope my son remembers 88. pic.twitter.com/tpByZZaklo — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 10, 2021

Thomas played in two Super Bowls. During the 48th game, he set a Super Bowl record with 13 catches.

In June of 2021, Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown. This is a developing story.