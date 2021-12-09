Skip to Content
today at 10:00 PM
Published 9:43 PM

Former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday evening, multiple sources confirmed that former Denver Bronco Demaryius Thomas died. He was 33-years-old.

Our Denver affiliate 9News says a family member confirmed he passed away.

Multiple people, including former and current players, responded to news that Thomas has passed away by remembering his legacy and the mark he left on the NFL.

Thomas played in two Super Bowls. During the 48th game, he set a Super Bowl record with 13 catches.

In June of 2021, Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown. This is a developing story.

