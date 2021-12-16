Connor Jones celebrates Michigan commitment at Palmer Ridge

A day after Jones signed his commitment letter on national television, Connor Jones returned to Palmer Ridge to celebrate.

Jones has been playing football since second grade. His dad is a huge Michigan fan, which made Connor want to play there. The dream is now a reality.

"It’s been a long journey," Jones said. "Throughout that journey I’ve had ups and downs in football. I’ve had ups and downs with life in general. Now that I am here, looking back at all that hard work, looking back at all the things that I had to sacrifice and endure, it’s just crazy. It’s a little surreal. I’m in Michigan Wolverine now! Like, holy cow!"

"It’s a moment in time for any parents to see their kids succeed in something they love," Connor's mom, Stacy, said. "Something like that there’s not really anything you can ever imagine until you experience it yourself."

"It’s nice to see all of his hard work be recognized," Connor's dad, Travis, said. "He’s put in a lot of hard work both in the classroom, and on the field. You get those milestones, and it’s nice for him to have those milestones. And, on to the next one!"

Michigan won the Big-10 conference title, and will now play in the College Football Playoff. The bar is set high, just where Connor likes it.

“I am of the mindset that I’ve got to come in and just knock through the wall, and be the best player I can be, and take the program to an even higher level than what it already is.”

Jones enrolled at Michigan early, and will begin classes in January.