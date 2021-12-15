Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency holds briefing on wind storm, advice for residence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management held a briefing on the wind storm that hit Southern Colorado Wednesday.

According to the PPROEM, officials have been preparing for the storm since Monday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they began an Incident Action Plan Tuesday that set up a specific line to take weather-related calls.

A spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities says roughly 34,000 were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. Earlier, CSU told KRDO power could be out in some areas for days.

Officials say while some clean-up will begin Wednesday evening, the majority of cleaning will begin Thursday morning. Officials say the clean-up could take anywhere between two and three weeks.

According to CSFD, they responded to:

5-6 structure fires

Multiple grass fires

Mulltiple hazmat calls tied to overturned semis and a gas leak at the Chapel Hills Mall

Kevin Mastin, the executive director of the El Paso County Department of Public Works, said they received calls about animals getting out in the county due to downed fences.

However, Mastin said the majority of damage seems to have happened within city limits.

If possible to remove safely, Mastin asks residents to move small debris and branches themselves so that way crews can focus on larger issues.

If a city tree is down and creating a hazardous situation, you're asked to report that tree here. If a tree is privately owned, officials say it's the homeowner's responsibility.

PPROEM is working with the Red Cross to create warming shelters throughout the Pikes Peak Region. However, these shelters will not be overnight.

According to CSFD, no deaths were reported in connection to the storm. At this time, CSFD is assessing any possible injuries.

When it comes to residents recovering from the storm, PPROEM asks people to call 2-1-1 or click here.

According to officials, the links provide information on what to do about downed trees, power outages, debris, as well as direction to community service organizations.

People should not call 9-1-1 or any other offices unless it's an emergency.