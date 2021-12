COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chapel Hills Mall is being evacuated due to a large gas line break.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the gas line break just after 2 p.m.

CSFD asks people to avoid the area.