El Paso County Sheriff identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting.

On Dec. 8, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of Herd Street.

According to CSPD, officers found a man outside of a home armed with a knife. During the encounter, at least one officer fired a shot.

The suspect, identified as Michael Pantoja, died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

According to the sheriff's office, no other community members or officers were injured in the incident.

One officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, per CSPD's policy. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.