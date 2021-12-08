El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigate police involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs began with an armed burglary. Colorado Springs Police tell us a male suspect was armed with a knife. At least one officer fired a shot, killing the suspect. People inside the home alerted police of the burglary, they are safe and uninjured.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed police are involved in a shooting off the 1700 blk of Herd St. on the southeast side of Colorado Springs. There was a heavy police presence at Union and Monterey, not far from Memorial Park.

The scene was encircled with yellow police tape, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at the writing of this article. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation, according to Twitter.