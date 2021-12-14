On the Lookout: Porch pirate steals as children play; detectives search for auto trespass suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Without hesitation, a woman walked up to a home adjacent to the Divine Redeemer Catholic School and stole a package from the front porch, and Colorado Springs Police need your help identifying her.

The suspect stole the package around 11:11 a.m. on November 30, in the 1600 block of Cache La Poudre. Children were at play outside at the school as the crime happened.

Female Porch Pirate

The woman was wearing a black sweatshirt, with the words "Savage" on the front, and white strappy sandals. She has a noticeable tattoo on her right foot, and also has medium-length dark hair.

If you know anything about the crime or recognize the woman, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are trying to track down a pair of criminals who broke into the passenger window of a Nissan Pathfinder, stealing a box inside.

The suspects left behind the victim's purse and firearm, which were also in the vehicle.

The SUV was parked near the foot of Raspberry Mountain, at Forest View Road and Red Rocks Road, just west of Monument.

Victim Vehicle (Nissan Pathfinder)

The crime happened at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 20th.

The eyewitness to the crime said they saw two men doing the deed.

If you remember seeing the men in the area or know anything about the crime, you're asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

