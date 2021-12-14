2 Colorado small businesses receive up to $100K from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

DENVER (KRDO) -- Two Colorado small businesses are receiving up to $100,000 in funding for developing environmental technologies from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Small Business Innovation Research Program. The EPA is giving out over $3 million in funding to 30 American small businesses. These companies are using innovated methods like a mitigation system and an automated waste sorting system.

According to the EPA's press release, the program runs every year in two parts for funding and two Colorado small businesses made it on the list. The small business, TDA Research Inc. located in Wheat Ridge was awarded funds from the EPA for an inexpensive radon mitigation system using state-of-the-art metal-organic framework sorbent. Also, the company was recognized for its high-performance air treatment system that uses a photo catalytic method to demolish biological contaminants.

The other Colorado small business, CleanRobotics, Inc. located in Longmont was recognized for its automated trash sorting system to refine the collection and sorting of recyclables.

“As emerging technologies continue to rapidly change the world, our nation’s small businesses are at the forefront of harnessing these technologies to address today’s environmental challenges,” said Wayne Cascio, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator in EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “We are excited to watch these small companies bring innovative ideas to the marketplace and help revolutionize improving our environment, public health and the economy.”

“EPA is providing these research and technology funds to companies addressing our most pressing environmental and human health priorities,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “We are pleased to support these Colorado and Utah businesses as they apply their expertise to develop innovative products and systems that will make our communities safer and healthier.”