HSPPR Animal Law Enforcement officers rescue dog stuck on cliff at Fountain Creek

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Animal Law Enforcement officers with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region saved a dog trapped on a cliff overlooking the Fountain Creek.

Wednesday, HSPPR ALE officers received a call a dog was stuck on a 50-foot cliff over Fountain Creek. Officers Barker and Johnson arrived in the area and used binoculars to find the dog, sitting on a ledge.

HSPPR

A nearby resident provided the officers with a mountaineering harness and rappeling rope, which Officer Baker used to rappel herself down to the dog.

When the dog, named Jessie Lee, saw Baker approaching she began wagging her tail and crawling. However, the ground was slipping out from underneath the dog and she was too far away for Baker to reach.





Thankfully, Baker managed to lower a catchpole around the dog's neck and shoulder. That allowed Baker to slowly pull Jessie Lee closer to her without the risk of losing the dog if she fell.

Once Jessie Lee was finally in the arms of Baker, Officer Johnson lowered a second rope. Baker tied the rope into a makeshift harness and Johnson quickly pulled the dog up.

The officers found the dog's name from a microchip and name tag. HSPPR was able to find her owners and reunite Jessie Lee with her family.

Her owners told HSPPR Jessie Lee had been missing for two weeks, and they had spent every day looking for her.