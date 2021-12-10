All lanes on I-25 gap now open; express lanes free during CDOT testing period

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO)-- All lanes of the I-25 South Gap project are open for driving, as of early Friday morning. The 14-mile stretch now includes an express lane for both north and southbound lanes. During the Colorado Department of Transportation's testing period, the express lanes are free to everyone.

"We have to install the tolling infrastructure equipment, and we also need to test the system,' CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison told KRDO. "Also, construction is not 100% completed on the gap, but we do have traffic in its final alignment, which is a huge deal."

That testing period will last well into 2022, which means drivers won't have to pay to use the far right lane until that's finished.

CDOT calls it a testing period because it is evaluating traffic volumes. Once the department receives and installs the tolling equipment, it'll then work to make sure it's working correctly.

"We just want to make sure that the system works before we put it in place," Rollison said.

The effects of the extra lane were evident at rush hour on Friday afternoon. During what is usually one of the most congested times of the week, traffic maps showed mostly green from Monument to Castle Rock.

Traffic map through the gap at 5:15 pm Friday (Google)

"I think as we have opened up the lanes, and as we have completed certain sections of construction, we have noticed that traffic is flowing more efficiently," Rollison added. "We certainly expect an improvement in traffic flow."

CDOT is stressing safety though, and asking people to use the express lane correctly and abide by the speed limits.

"They are not passing lanes," she said. "These are not lanes that you get in to pass traffic. Use general-purpose lanes for that. These are express lanes and you'll notice that there are two continuous white lines. You do not pass those white lines."

While it will be well into 2022 before drivers will need to pay to use the lanes, CDOT says the gap express lanes will be the cheapest express lanes in the state. CDOT hasn't determined a price yet.