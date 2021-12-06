Gov. Polis honors Senator Bob Dole by ordering flags to be lowered half-staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered on all public buildings half-staff from sunrise to sunset until Thursday, Dec. 9 to honor Senator Bob Dole.

According to the State of Colorado's press release, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis addressed in a statement about Senator Bob Dole's passing:

“Thank you Bob Dole for your public service and inspiring personal experience recovering from almost fatal wounds in WWII and never letting disability hold you back,” said Gov. Polis. “My condolences to Elizabeth Dole and the friends and family of Senator Dole. May his legacy live on and continue to inspire the next generation of public servants."

This action is in response to Pres. Joe Biden's proclamation:

"As a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman like few in our history and a war hero among the greatest of the Greatest Generation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on December 9, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."