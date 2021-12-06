Colorado Springs ‘little slice of hell’ house flipped, going back on the market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--- It was arguably the worst real estate listing of all time. The home was full of vulgar graffiti spray-painted on nearly every surface, with broken windows, animal feces on the floor, holes in the wall, a deck falling off the house, and a non-functioning freezer full of year-old rotting meat.

The listing in the Broadmoor Bluffs area went viral, in part because of the hilarious listing description by realtor Mimi Foster. It was purchased by Laura Coram this summer for $580,000.

The carpet has been pulled, the holes in the wall have been repaired, and even the chandelier that was covered in spray paint is now gone and replaced.

Now that it's all fixed up, it's going back on the market this week.

Coram and realtor Sarah McGarry of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, say they aren't going to reveal the listing price until later in the week, but are confident the former hell house will become someone's dream home soon.

"I will almost guarantee you that it will go over market value," Coram said. "It's a great location, it's on a cul de sac. I mean, that's a great house."

Foster, the former realtor, says she'd had the house in her possession for a year and a half but just this summer as she was previously trying to have her insurance cover the damage. She says the backstory behind the damage was from a previous tenant who was upset after being evicted.

Coram says the hardest thing to fix has been the plumbing and the subfloor that we're wrecked from the feces.

Coram told KRDO she has flipped 47 houses in the Colorado Springs metro area so far this year, and actually says she's seen one in even worse condition. She vividly remembers the smells of the feces and rotten meat in this house, but the home is now her proudest flip.

"I guess the question should be what hasn't been challenging with [the home]?" Coram said with a laugh.

The Colorado Springs housing market is on fire with a 29% year-over-year growth in average sales price, according to Zillow. Despite believing that this house will probably go over the asking price, McGarry says there are still deals to be had.

"Things are flowing in and out pretty quickly, but deals are still available," she said. "I think that's a pretty common misconception that when we're in a hot market like this, that there's no deals to be found."

As far as coming up with a listing as good as Foster's, Coram and McGarry admit it'll be tough to top, but they're taking suggestions.

"It's got to be catchy. It's got to be an extremely well-written, entertaining piece to read that kind of highlights, at least this portion, of the house's life," McGarry said.