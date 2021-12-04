Air Force MBB Wins Seventh Straight With 76-58 Win Over Army

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men’s basketball rolled to a 76-58 win over Army West Point Saturday afternoon at Clune Arena. The Falcons won their seventh in a row and improved to 7-1, both the longest win streaks and best start since 2007.

Air Force jumped out to a 45-13 halftime lead by shooting 60 percent from the field and getting 21 points from senior guard AJ Walker. Walker made his first eight shots, which included three three-point baskets. The Falcons opened the game by scoring the first nine points and never looked back. Up 14-8, the Falcons ripped off a 23-0 run over the next seven minutes to jump ahead 37-8.

For the game, the Falcons shot a season-high 55.8 percent from the field and set season-high’s with 18 assists and 11 steals. Air Force also dominated in the paint, out-scoring the Black Knights 38-18 inside. In addition, the Falcons led 25-11 in points off turnovers.

Walker led the Falcons with 23 points and three rebounds. Freshman guard Ethan Taylor continued to stuff the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds, a career-high eight assists and tied a career-high with four steals.

Air Force also got seven points each out of freshman center Lucas Moerman, freshman guard Jake Heidbreder and junior forward Nikc Jackson. Moerman also tied a career-high with three blocks, Heidbreder added three assists and Jackson had five rebounds and two blocked shots. Sophomore guard Joseph Octave also had a career-high four steals for the Falcons.

Aaron Duhart led Army with 17 points. Air Force held Army to 34.7 percent shooting from the field and out-rebounded them 33-26. Air Force’s 18 point win is the largest win margin over Army in the series for the Falcons.

Air Force returns to action Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Montana. Tip time is 7 pm MT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.