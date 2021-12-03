Student brings weapon to Fountain Middle School, student and father charged

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile was taken into custody after he was found with a weapon at Fountain Middle School.

Friday morning, School Administration and School Resource Officers at Fountain Middle School were alerted that a student was possibly in possession of a weapon at school.

According to the Fountain Police Department, the weapon was confiscated and the student was taken into police custody. He was later transferred to Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.

Police confirm the juvenile will face charges.

According to FPD, all students, staff, and Fountain community members are safe. Based on the initial investigation, police determined there was "no threat to the school, nor any intent to harm."

Officers learned the juvenile obtained the weapon from his residence, where his father did not have the weapon lawfully and securely stored. The juvenile's father has also been charged.

FPD says there will be no further information released on this incident.