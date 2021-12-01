Pueblo County Sheriffs Office remembers life and legacy of 32-year-veteran Jeff Teschner

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night, the Pueblo County Sheriffs Office experienced an unimaginable loss, the death of 63-year-old Bureau Chief Jeff Teschner.

During his 32 years with the Sheriff's Office, Teschner held many jobs. Those positions included patrol, communications, investigation, and administrative.

Long time friend and colleague Chief David Lucero told KRDO he was a special person.

"Over these last 17 years, we had a personal connection," Chief Lucero told KRDO. "Jeff became a very very good friend of mine. In fact, he was one of my best friends, so this was a shock when I received the news on Friday."

Lucero described Chief Teschner as an upstanding man, someone always willing to help anyone, even strangers.

"He is a people person. That is what I loved about Jeff is he loved humanity. He could see people for people," Chief Lucero said.

An example of this would be just over two weeks ago. Chief Teschner was on the scene assisting the media at a stand-off in Pueblo. Jeff and I had never met, yet he helped me as if he knew me for years.

Moving forward will be difficult for many friends and colleagues at the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, but one thing will keep them going. It will be serving the Pueblo community, just like Jeff would do.

"We keep strong because we have a community to serve and that is something I was proud of Jeff for doing these last 32 years at the Sheriff's Office. He gave completely to this community and there are not very many people who don't know Jeff," Chief Lucero said.

If Chief Lucero could say anything to Jeff Teschner today, it would simply be "thank you."

"I think I would thank him for all the guidance and leadership and friendship he's given me over the years. Yeah, I think that's where I would leave it," Chief Lucero said.

Out of respect for his family, the cause of death has not been released publicly. The Sheriffs Office is a statement said it was, "Non-COVID-related death."

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 3rd at 11 A.M. at Praise Assembly of God, located at 2000 Troy Ave.