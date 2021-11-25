Everybody Counts holds Community Thanksgiving dinner for those experiencing homelessness in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- At First Presbyterian Church on Thanksgiving day, Everybody Counts, an organization serving the homeless population, served a hot meal for those in need.

Coco Robinson has been organizing the event for over 10 years. She said the event dates back 35 years, when the steel mill closed in Pueblo. Many were out of work and were served a Thanksgiving day meal long ago.

Fast forward to 2021, Robinson and her team of volunteers are prepared to serve 500 people a meal consisting of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and the local favorites: pumpkin or apple pie.

"These people are not only my brothers and sisters, these are my friends. These are someone's son, somebody's daughter, somebody's brother, somebody's sister, somebody's mom, somebody's dad, and I would just hope that the same thing would be provided for me if I was in that situation," Robinson said.

Gary Huckabey was the first one through the church's doors this morning. He told KRDO an event like this is needed on a day like Thanksgiving, a day where he would normally not have a meal.

"I am extremely thankful. It's a blessing that they are doing this for us. I am looking forward to eating anything good," Huckabey said.

Huckabey said he has lived on the streets for the last 20 years.

"It's not normal for someone to come and ask if you need something. Everybody has to have respect for people, no matter what kind of life they have had," Huckabey said.

The Thanksgiving dinner began at 11 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m. Organizers say this will continue to be an annual event in large part because of a constant stream of generous donations.