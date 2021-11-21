UCCS thumps Mines, advances to third round of NCAA Tournamet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mountain Lions are on a mission. 9th-ranked UCCS dominated Colorado School of Mines en route to a 2-0 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Makayla Merlo opened the scoring with a goal in the 26th minute, scoring on a header into the left corner of the goal. Tarah Patterson's terrific pass set it up. Patterson followed five minutes later with her own goal. Makenna Fowler fired a shot, which Patterson redirected to complete the scoring.

"I think it’s just a testament to everything we’ve done this season to prepare," Patterson said. "I think our coaching staff has really prepared us for this moment, and then we just went out there executed. I definitely feel like we’re on a mission. We are just dialed in, and focused each game."

The Mountain Lions held the Orediggers to just 5 shots on goal, while UCCS netted 12 attempts.

"(It's my) first NCAA tournament, so I’m excited," Merlo said. "We have a good squad going, and the energy as well. We are all connecting. We are peaking at the right time. We’ve matched up with DBU before. We are excited to go show them what we’ve got again, and just put it to them."

UCCS will face Dallas Baptist in round 3. The Mountain Lions beat Dallas Baptist, 3-1, on the road, on September 8th.

Merlo is feeling as confident as ever. "I just feel like we’ve got to keep dialed (in), and no one can stop us, honestly."