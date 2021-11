COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a basement fire in the northeast part of town Sunday afternoon.

The fire is at 5126 Galena Dr. and CSFD Engine 10 was on scene, according to the fire department.

CSFD reported the fire extinguished around 4:20 p.m. and said there were no injures.

Officials asked for the public to please avoid the area as crews work.