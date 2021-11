The Pine Creek Eagles dethroned defending champion Loveland with a 10-7 win in the state quarterfinal.

Pine Creek's defense was outstanding, holding a powerful Loveland offense to a single score.

Down 7-0 at the half, the Eagles scored 10 points in the second half to secure the win.

Ian Johnson connected on a field goal, and then Zion Hill scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.