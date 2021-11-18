UCCS women’s soccer team ready for NCAA Tournament

The UCCS women's soccer team is peaking at the right time.

The Mountain Lions won the RMAC title in dominant fashion, and now they have their eyes on a national championship.

"It’s very special," says defender Makenna Fowler. "It’s something that you can definitely overlook, I feel like. Taking that moment to kind of let it sit in, it’s huge. It means a lot to me. Especially since myself and all of the girls around me have been working since we were so young for this moment. It means a lot. We are peaking at the right time all of our performances are going together. We are healthy. We are strong. It’s been great."

"I’m very excited," says forward Jadyn Ledoux. "That’s an honor, to be able to host it too. Just to have your fans and everyone there to support you, it’ll be really cool. We are going in the right direction. It has us coming into the NCAA (tournament) feeling really good about ourselves. I feel like we are peaking at the right time so we can keep on progressing."

UCCS will host the winner of Colorado School of Mines and Midwestern State on Sunday.