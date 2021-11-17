Officials release new digital reconstruction images for unidentified woman found near Walsenburg in 1999

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement officials have released new digital images of an unidentified woman known only as 'Jane Doe'. The woman's skeletal remains were found 3.5 miles west of I-25 on Red Rocks Road near Walsenburg.

In the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) press release, a forensic artist released new digital reconstruction images of the woman in order to seek information about her background and to put the case to rest.

The woman is described to be 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 to 145 pounds. Investigators say she could be around 30 to 45-years-old at the time of her death. Her race is undetermined but CBI says she may be white and part American Indian or Hispanic. The woman's hair color is brown or black, styled in dreadlocks.

The woman's remains were found wearing red, men's long underwear with a Winston cigarette logo, red crop, t-shirt, blue jeans, red crew socks, and dark brown leather strap sandals.

Investigators say they believe foul play was involved in her death.

If you have any information on the identity of the woman or the circumstances surrounding her death, please contact the Colorado Bureau Investigation (CBI) at 719-647-5990.