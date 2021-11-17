Air Force Rallies To Overtake Texas Southern, 61-57

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - For the second straight game, Air Force men’s basketball (2-1) rallied back from a double-digit deficit, this time taking down Texas Southern (0-4) 61-57 in the home opener Wednesday night at Clune Arena. The Falcons rallied back from a 15-point deficit.

The Falcons had four players in doubles figures, led by sophomore guard Joseph Octave who had a game-high 17 points, with 13 coming in the second half. Senior AJ Walker scored 13 points and guards Jake Heidbreder and Camden Vander Zwaag both notched career-high’s with 10 points each.

Air Force started slow out the gates, falling behind by double digits six minutes into the game. Texas Southern went up by 15 points at 29-14 with 7:20 left in the first.

The Falcons started to get things going late in the first, carving the deficit down to five at the half with a 9-0 run to close out.

Air Force kept the momentum going in the second half, taking a lead just three minutes in at 36-35 with 16:54 to play. Texas Southern went back up five just minutes later.

The Falcons re-took the lead on a bucket by Vander Zwaag with 11 minutes to play and never trailed again. The Falcons were able to build up to a seven point lead late and held off the Tigers the rest of the way out with gritty defense and timely buckets.

Air Force shot 45 percent from the field and held TSU to 41 percent from the field. The Falcons also forced the Tigers into 16 turnovers, which led to 20 points.

John Walker III led Texas Southern with 16 points.

Air Force returns to action this weekend at the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Falcons open Saturday, Nov. 20, against Holy Cross, at 2:30 pm ET. The game will be broadcast by Flo Hoops.