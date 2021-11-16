BREAKING: Reports of air tanker crashing near Estes Park Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A single-engine air tanker has reportedly crashed as it was making air suppression drops over the Kruger Rock Fire, burning south of Estes Park, Colorado.

The Larimer County Sheriff confirms it is currently investigating the reports.

According to KRDO news partners, KUSA, it's the first time a fixed-wing air tanker -- with the use of night vision -- would embark on a voyage of nighttime fire suppression efforts.

Larimer County Sheriff confirms crews are searching for single engine air tanker that reportedly crashed fighting the fire. To my knowledge, this was the only tanker flying tonight. It was the first flight at night to fight a fire with a fixed-wing aircraft ever in CO #9News pic.twitter.com/KiHEFN7AnX — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) November 17, 2021

FlightAware shows the plane, bearing the same tail number, ending its flight before landing.

At last report from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the Kruger Rock Fire was 115 acres in size, with 11% containment. Evacuations are in effect for surrounding areas.

This is a developing story.