BREAKING: Reports of air tanker crashing near Estes Park Fire

Single-engine plane reportedly crashes near Kruger Rock Fire (Mark Sallinger, KUSA)
Single-engine plane reportedly crashes near Kruger Rock Fire (Mark Sallinger, KUSA)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A single-engine air tanker has reportedly crashed as it was making air suppression drops over the Kruger Rock Fire, burning south of Estes Park, Colorado.

The Larimer County Sheriff confirms it is currently investigating the reports.

According to KRDO news partners, KUSA, it's the first time a fixed-wing air tanker -- with the use of night vision -- would embark on a voyage of nighttime fire suppression efforts.

FlightAware shows the plane, bearing the same tail number, ending its flight before landing.

At last report from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the Kruger Rock Fire was 115 acres in size, with 11% containment. Evacuations are in effect for surrounding areas.

This is a developing story.

