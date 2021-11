The UCCS women's soccer team dominated Regis en route to a 3-1 win and the RMAC title.

The Mountain Lions claim the RMAC title for the second time in program history, and its first since 2017.

Jadyn Ledoux scored two goals, and was named the game's MVP. Bri Johnson added a third goal to put the game out of reach.

UCCS now heads to the NCAA Tournament.