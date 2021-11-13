Attempted robbery in Colorado Springs caught on camera

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 6th, Timothy Cheasebro was working the overnight shift at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Astrozon Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Just before midnight, a man walked in and demanded for money out of the register.

After noting that the robber was not armed, Cheasebro walked away and through a door behind him. As the suspect removed the register, Cheasebro acted quickly by macing the man in the face.

"He said give me all the money in the register, and I was a little in disbelief," Cheasebro said. "I came out and sprayed him with some mace in the face. I actually emptied the whole can. I figured if I do have to use it, I'm not going to save half of a can for next time, so I am just going to use the whole thing."

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Jared-Kekoa Fernandez. According to Colorado Springs Police, he is facing several charges after trying to rob businesses last week in east Colorado Springs.

Cheasebro told KRDO 7-Eleven workers are not trained for robberies inside their stores. He stated he has often let thieves take the money and run. In this instance, he knew the man wasn't armed and decided to take action.

He said overnight shifts for convenience store workers can be dangerous. Often times, he worries for his safety.

"Every night I worry and honestly with every customer that comes in I'm wondering if they are there to rob me. Every single customer," Cheasebro said. "All the time I am looking at peoples hands, or looking at their face seeing if they are trying to cover their face. If their face is covered up, and they are wearing gloves, it's a big red flag."