CSPD locate boy with gunshot wound following reports of a shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) located a boy with a gunshot wound following reports of a shooting.

According the CSPD's press release, police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Split Rock Dr. at approximately 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As police arrived to the scene, a boy was located with gunshot wounds.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and sustained serious injuries.

He is in stable condition.

Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit detectives are conducting the investigation.

Police haven't located the suspect.